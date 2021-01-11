Southeastern Life Sciences Conference to Feature BIO Global Executive Feb. 16-17
The Power of Us Conference features top speakers, virtual partnering, industry awards and virtual exhibit hallGREENVILLE, SC, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the biggest story of 2020 – the global COVID-19 pandemic – serving as the backdrop, the biggest life sciences conference in Palmetto State history will convene virtually February 16-17 to address how South Carolina and America will once again achieve health and prosperity, South Carolina life sciences industry officials announced today.
Themed “The Power of Us,” the 2-day SCBIO 2021 event will feature national speaker sessions on The Power of Innovation, The Power of Partnership, and The Power of People – each a fundamental force which drives the state’s surging $12 billion industry that is a key contributor to South Carolina’s expanding knowledge economy.
Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) President and CEO Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath is the first announced featured speaker for the 2-day conference, addressing the virtual gathering about the critical importance of The Power of People, and how diversity, equality and inclusion are essential ingredients to true collaboration and discovery – as has been borne out during development of COVID-19 vaccines.
A medical doctor and molecular immunologist by training, Dr. McMurry-Heath was named CEO of BIO in 2020 after time with Johnson & Johnson where she served as Global Head of Evidence Generation for Medical Device Companies and then Vice President of Global External Innovation and Global Leader for Regulatory Sciences. She was also instrumental in expansion of J&J’s incubator, JLabs, to Washington, DC; is the founding director of the Aspen Institute’s Health, Biomedical Science, and Society Policy Program; and received her MD/PhD from Duke’s Medical Scientist Training Program, becoming the first African American to graduate from the prestigious program. She also spent 12 years working at the research bench before taking policy and leadership roles in government and industry.
Dr. McMurry-Heath will be joined by more than a dozen additional presenters and honorees at SCBIO 2021 – the annual conference which annually brings together leaders and executives from life sciences organizations across the nation to South Carolina. In deference to the pandemic, all events are being conducted safely in a virtual format, organizers revealed.
The conference will also feature a virtual exhibit hall showcasing scores of life sciences industry businesses, institutions of higher learning and essential support industry partners from across the country, as well as presentation of the prestigious Pinnacle Awards by South Carolina Life Sciences to the outstanding 2020 Organization of the Year and Individual of the Year. SCBIO CEO Sam Konduros will deliver the highly anticipated “State of South Carolina’s Life Sciences Industry” address, while hundreds of virtual attendees are expected to take advantage of meetings and connection sessions through the conference’s Partnering Portal. Additional speakers will be announced shortly, as well as posted online.
Registration to attend the 2-day conference is now open online. For complete details, visit the 2021 Virtual Conference section at www.scbio.org. Registration is free to employees of most SCBIO investors and supporters as well as to students interested in life sciences, while faculty and teachers can attend the entire conference for $25. General admission tickets are available while they last for as little as $75. Limited Virtual Exhibit space and sponsorships are also available by inquiring at info@scbio.org.
The 2-day conference draws attendees from across America for networking, innovation updates, opportunity discovery, partnership making and strategic discussion. Already committed attendees include officials across a broad spectrum of life sciences industries including medical devices, bio manufacturing, drug discovery, R&D, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and testing, digital health and health IT, bio-ag and more.
SCBIO is South Carolina’s investor-driven economic development organization exclusively focused on building, advancing, and growing the life sciences industry in the state. The industry has a $12 billion economic impact in the Palmetto State, with more than 750 firms directly involved and over 43,000 professionals employed directly or indirectly in the research, development and commercialization of innovative healthcare, medical device, industrial, environmental and agricultural biotechnology products.
“Life sciences is a major driver of South Carolina’s economy, and this conference’s growth is testament to the industry’s surging impact, reach and rapidly rising economic significance in our state and region,” noted SCBIO President and CEO Sam Konduros. “Already accounting for thousands of highly-skilled jobs in the Palmetto State, this sector has tremendous growth potential, and we’re excited to virtually showcase the top companies, research universities and leaders from across our state and country at SCBIO 2021.”
Among leading biotech and med-tech industry brands participating in the conference are Nephron Pharmaceuticals, BIO, Johnson & Johnson, AVX, PhRMA, Medpoint, AdvaMed, Poly-Med, VWR, Ritedose Corporation, Rhythmlink, SoftBox Systems, ZEUS, Patheon Thermo Fisher, Zverse, Abbott, Alcami and more. All of South Carolina’s research universities – MUSC, Clemson and the University of South Carolina – are represented, as are major healthcare systems, and economic development entities including the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SCRA, South Carolina Hospital Association and many others.
As the official state affiliate of BIO, PhRMA and AdvaMed, SCBIO members include academic institutions, biotech companies, entrepreneurial organizations, service providers, thought leaders, economic development organizations and related groups whose members are leading the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products that transform how we heal, fuel and feed the world.
For additional information on SCBIO or to register for SCBIO 2021, visit www.SCBIO.org.
Sam Patrick
SCBIO
+1 864-787-0820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn