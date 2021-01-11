Skin Post: What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19 and your doctor is treating you at home

Skin Post Logo Coronavirus

Skin Post outlines steps to take if you test positive for COVID-19 and are home; How to monitor yourself; and When should you call 911 or go to the hospital

during the COVID-19 pandemic, if you have coughing – sneezing, loss of taste or smell, fevers, muscle aches, headaches – or diarrhea, you should presume that you have COVID-19 until proven otherwise” — Stephanie C. Tardieu, MD

LARCHMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin Post: What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19 and your doctor is treating you at homeWhile seasonal influenza (flu) viruses are detected year-round in the United States, most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February. According to the CDC “One common mistake we all might make, particularly during the winter season, is to attribute sniffles and cough to our usual common allergy or to a common cold.”Before the pandemic, if we were to develop a cough or the sniffles, it would be safe to assume that we caught a common cold (or maybe the flu). Most of us would treat it with usual remedies like tea, honey, keeping warm, and get some extra rest until the symptoms get better.Dr. Stephanie C. Tardieu, women’s health specialist and senior medical editor of Skin Post stated that “During the COVID-19 pandemic,” however, “making such assumption could cost us valuable time in diagnosing and treating COVID-19; this could worsen your prognosis in the long run. Therefore, during the pandemic, if you have any coughing – sneezing, loss of taste or smell, fevers, difficulty swallowing, muscle aches, headaches – or diarrhea, you should assume that you have contracted COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus until it is confirmed or proven otherwise by testing.”In an article titled "What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19 and your doctor is treating you at home," Skin Post outlines what steps you should take if you have any of the symptoms mentioned or if you test positive for COVID-19.The Skin Post article places emphasis on when you should seek treatment at a hospital. According to Dr. Tardieu, “If you have any of the following symptoms at any point during your illness, please call 911 immediately to go to the hospital: shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, coughing without relief, chest pain, difficulty eating or drinking, high fever (greater than 101 °F ) that is not going down with Tylenol or Motrin, changes in your mental status, any other symptoms that are concerning to you or if you are unable to contact your physician or health care provider.”“Hopefully with these measures” Dr. Tardieu asserted “your COVID-19 illness will stay mild and you will soon be on the road to recovery. With the COVID-19 vaccines that are now available, hopefully, at some point in the not-so-distant future, this pandemic will become a thing of the past. We encourage you to continue your efforts to socially distance, wear your mask in public, and wash your hands frequently. According to Dr. Tardieu, "If you have any of the following symptoms at any point during your illness, please call 911 immediately to go to the hospital: shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, coughing without relief, chest pain, difficulty eating or drinking, high fever (greater than 101 °F ) that is not going down with Tylenol or Motrin, changes in your mental status, any other symptoms that are concerning to you or if you are unable to contact your physician or health care provider.""Hopefully with these measures" Dr. Tardieu asserted "your COVID-19 illness will stay mild and you will soon be on the road to recovery. With the COVID-19 vaccines that are now available, hopefully, at some point in the not-so-distant future, this pandemic will become a thing of the past. We encourage you to continue your efforts to socially distance, wear your mask in public, and wash your hands frequently. And our hope at Skin Post is that you and yours make it to the finish line in good health!"To read Dr. Tardieu's articles on Skin Post or watch her video please click on one of the following links:(Article) https://skin-post.com/what-should-you-do-if-you-test-positive-for-covid-19/ (Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxTRpaOBp5Q Our blog offers you guidance and will teach you important skin care habits like how to cleanse your skin, the best skin care regimen for your age, how to clear your acne, and how to fade those dark spots on your face. On Skin Post you will also learn how to protect your skin from pollutants and UV rays, how to pick the best skin care products for your skin type and tips on how to slow down and optimize the aging process of your face. While taking a holistic and integrative approach to skin health, Skin Post’s goal is to guide both younger women and women of a certain age to achieve their healthiest, most radiant, and beautiful skin!Skin Post will help you achieve better skin, better health and a better you.-About Dr. Marie-Ange D. Tardieu https://skin-post.com/about-dr-tardieu/ Since 1992, Dr. Tardieu has been at the forefront of providing skin care, dermatological and cosmetic surgery, as well as other transformative services to patients in Westchester and the New York Metropolitan areas.She is the medical director of Anoki Skin Clinic with clinics located in Larchmont, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Dr. Tardieu’s mission is to teach her patients how to reach their personal best in optimal health and beauty. After more than a decade in practice, she proceeded to study the science and practice of anti-aging medicine. She is the president of The Body Image Institute of New York established in 2006 for the promotion of a positive and healthy body image and the prevention of overweight and obesity among American teenagers.Dr. Tardieu earned her M.D. degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in New York. She trained as an intern in general surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and as a resident at both Montefiore Medical Center and Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. She did a Burn/ Wound, and Surgical ICU Fellowship at Jacobi Hospital in New York. She subsequently received her training in plastic surgery at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C.As a skin care, cosmetic surgeon and body image expert, Dr. Tardieu has taught medical students, nurses, and other physicians about skin care, dermatological, cosmetic and reconstructive surgical and medical treatments in the US, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean.She also is a medical historian, who has traveled widely to learn about the science and art of medicine as practiced throughout the world during ancient and medieval times as well as in the modern era. In addition to her busy practice in the US, during the past 20 years, Dr. Tardieu has provided free reconstructive surgery to children living in South America and the Caribbean who have been afflicted with facial and body deformities. Her philanthropic work abroad has been featured in The New York Times and in other media.Dr. Tardieu has written about the history of medicine and is the author of The Elements of Size: issues in Body Image, Overweight, Obesity and the Mediterranean Diet, and of The Journey to Einstein: Jewish Doctors in History. Her other book, Doctors and Nurses in History, is currently in print. She is a member of the faculty of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She had served as historian and vice-president for the Albert Einstein Alumni Association and is a member of its Board of Governors.About Dr. Stephanie C. Tardieu (Dr. Steph) https://skin-post.com/about-dr-stephanie-tardieu/ Dr. Stephanie C. Tardieu (Dr. Steph), is the senior editor of Skin Post, Division of Women’s Health. She earned her medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the North Shore University Hospital/Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, serving as the Academic Chief Resident. Her areas of special interest include pediatric and adolescent gynecology, women’s health advocacy as well as minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. She is currently on the faculty at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.Dr. Tardieu has been on the editorial staff of the Campus, Medscape, British Medical Journal, and Web MD. She has published a number of health-related articles and medical papers and abstracts in the literature. 