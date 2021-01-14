We Insure Continues National Expansion, Opens New Office in Cape Coral, Florida, Owned and Operated by Philip Bohn
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Philip Bohn.
Agency Owner Philip Bohn has been in the insurance industry since 2008, focusing primarily on property and casualty insurance. He moved to Florida in 2014 to join a large national insurance agency and recently decided to start his own insurance business.
“We Insure allows me to be more efficient as an agent with powerful technology,” says Bohn. “I’m also excited to gain access to an extensive carrier market. This will allow me to cast a wider net for my customers in terms of insurance providers so they can get the best possible rate.”
“We Insure has built strong relationships with top insurance carriers, which enables our franchise partners to get immediate access to excellent rates — an incredible advantage for a new agency,” explains Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 150 retail locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
