We Insure Continues Rapid Expansion, Opens New Office in Jacksonville, Florida, Owned and Operated by Lanett Coleman
We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Xpress Insurance Solutions in Jacksonville, Florida, owned and operated by Lanett Coleman.
The agency specializes in homeowners, auto, business, motorcycle, watercraft, recreation vehicle and other specialty lines of insurance. Coleman has 14 years of experience as a limited surety agent and owner of a bail bonds agency. Coleman was inspired to learn more about We Insure, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, after hearing We Insure CEO and Founder Philip Visali’s entrepreneurial success story.
“I decided to become an independent provider with We Insure because of the tremendous success it’s had as a business,” says Coleman. “I know We Insure will help me meet and exceed my business objectives with the exceptional training, marketing and back-end support it provides.”
“We Insure attracts franchise owners from diverse backgrounds and industries,” says We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger. “We provide full support in operations, technology and marketing, which allows franchise partners to focus on developing relationships with their customers and building their business.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. We Insure CEO Philip Visali accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 150 retail locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
