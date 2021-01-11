Dr. Claire Vines PsyD and Claire Vines Fine Art to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the power of creative expression we can make a masterpiece of our life.

Dr. Claire Vines PsyD is devoted professionally and personally to the Art of Psychology and the Psychology of Art, exploring her passion for human emotion through the externalization of creative expression.

As a Doctor of Psychology, Dr. Vines has spent the past 15 years assisting individuals, couples, and families who struggle with emotional conflicts and traumatic injuries.

“The goal of psychotherapy is to achieve self-discovery and emotional freedom,” says Dr. Vines. “Once we have emotional freedom, we gain wisdom. And then you can start moving forward. When I speak to individuals, what I’ve found helps most is creative expression: art, drawing, writing, dancing, singing, exercising. So my goal when I speak to someone is to kind of encourage them to explore their internal self with creativity.”

Children begin creative expression on paper: they draw; they paint. When they get a bit older, they become discouraged because it’s time to learn math and science and history. That self-expression slows down.

“It’s really hard for people to find a sense of identity. Emotional healing requires that we reconnect with our sense of self-expression,” says Dr. Vines. “Feeling better about our sense of self gives us a sense of validation and that validation rebuilds confidence.”

And creativity doesn't necessarily mean art. It can be anything that engages our senses.

“If I'm in a low mood or a depressed mood, music saves me,” says Dr. Vines. “I can always listen to music to bring me back to a sense of peace. If one feels a sense of anxiety, self-expression that engages your right brain hemisphere, which is all emotionality and creativity, connects us to our emotions within the depths of our soul.”

And Dr. Vines passion reflects in her own creative works of art. She is the author of Facing Thoughts, which combines articles of hope with images of Dr. Vines’ oil paintings. Her paintings can be found at Claire Vines Fine Art (www.clairevinesartamazings.com).

Says Dr. Vines: “I'm proud that I can be sitting in front of someone who is confused but they still trust and feel safe with me to begin expressing themselves.”

