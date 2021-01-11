DGB signs letter of agreement for land sourcing and acquisition
DGB GROUP NV (DGB:DGB)HARDENBERG, OVERIJSSEL, NETHERLANDS, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch Green Business Group N.V. (Euronext: DGB, “DGB”) signs a letter of agreement for land sourcing and acquisition with a specialist company in the field of corporate carbon offset programs through natural carbon sequestering and forest conservation (“the Company”).
The Company intends to work with DGB to source and acquire native forest land in order to develop nature based carbon sequestration projects. The Company partners with native forest landowners for Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate, Community & Biodiversity Standards (CCBS) project development, validation, and monitoring, reporting and verification.
DGB hires the Company to perform due diligence and to acquire native forest land to generate and certify carbon offsets from forest conservation and restoration activities. The Company will source, and negotiate against specifically agreed upon criteria, large-scale native forest land of at least 50.000 hectares for DGB’s acquisition. The Company will further facilitate negotiations on price and all due diligence related work for the considered land acquisitions.
The Company CEO: “We share the vision that in today’s world, carbon sequestration with social and biodiversity high-impact investments are urgently needed, and such investments must provide competitive economic returns. We are therefore extremely pleased to be associated with DGB in the sourcing and protection of large-scale native forest land.”
All outcomes of the land sourcing and due diligence into native forest land are pending shareholder approval. As announced on December 24th, 2020, the Board of Directors wishes to present an alternative to the distribution of special dividend and the liquidation of DGB as announced by the previous Board of Directors on 14 July 2020. The vision for the company is to stay a leading high-impact investor by providing competitive real investment returns for its shareholders. At the AGM on 4 February 2021 at 2:00pm CET the Board of Directors presents its plan to protect and reforest the world’s land at a scale never before achievable and to bring back nature where it cannot come back unaided. Shareholders will be able to vote on the global reforestation project.
