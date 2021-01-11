News Release - Theft of UTV - Derby Barracks
CASE#: 21A500109
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Sometime between noon and 2pm on 01-10-21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street Orleans
VIOLATION: Theft of Side by Side
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Roy Leland
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Water Street Orleans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01-10-21 at approximately 1813 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen UTV from a residence on Water Street in the Village of Orleans, Town of Barton, VT. It is described as being a 2014 green Polaris side-by-side with a 6' plow and two flood lights mounted on the roof. It was reported to have been taken out of the yard sometime between noon and 2pm on this same date. Surveillance is currently being reviewed. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-4739