News Release - Theft of UTV - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500109

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Sometime between noon and 2pm on 01-10-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street Orleans

VIOLATION: Theft of Side by Side

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Roy Leland

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Water Street Orleans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01-10-21 at approximately 1813 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen UTV from a residence on Water Street in the Village of Orleans, Town of Barton, VT. It is described as being a 2014 green Polaris side-by-side with a 6' plow and two flood lights mounted on the roof. It was reported to have been taken out of the yard sometime between noon and 2pm on this same date. Surveillance is currently being reviewed. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

