News Release - Theft of UTV - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500109

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair                                       

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between noon and 2pm on 01-10-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street Orleans

VIOLATION: Theft of Side by Side

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Roy Leland

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Water Street Orleans

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01-10-21 at approximately 1813 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen UTV from a residence on Water Street in the Village of Orleans, Town of Barton, VT.  It is described as being a 2014 green Polaris side-by-side with a 6' plow and two flood lights mounted on the roof.  It was reported to have been taken out of the yard sometime between noon and 2pm on this same date.  Surveillance is currently being reviewed.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair  at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739

 

