UPDATE: Missing Infant in Green County

ALBANY, WI – Authorities in Green County continue their investigation into a newborn girl reported missing Saturday in the village of Albany.

Tragically, the infant child has been found deceased in southern Wisconsin.

The investigation of the death is still active. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Green County Sheriff’s Department at 608-328-9400.

Search volunteers are no longer needed. Also, law enforcement is no longer looking for a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter said the infant was born on January 5 at a home in Albany and then taken from the home by the infant’s father. The infant was reported missing on January 9.

The Albany Police Department leads this investigation, with assistance from the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Green County District Attorney, Green County Child Protective Services, Green County Coroner’s Office, FBI, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue.

No further details are available at this time.