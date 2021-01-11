Jordan's Dynamic Doctor Feelgood Fixes the Fallen
Dr. Hany Abu-Farsakh practices orthopedics reconstruction making a difference in every patient's life.AMMAN, JORDAN, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A damaged knee joint can be particularly troublesome. Patients with elbow or shoulder injuries can still walk around, but a bad knee can be immobilizing. That's why advances in implants, surgical procedures, and improvements in pain management are impressive.
More than 7 million Americans have undergone joint or knee replacement. Advances in technology have made orthopaedic surgery a seemingly simple and accessible process in the U.S., with minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures often sending patients home the same day with little pain. But that's not the case elsewhere in the world. In general, innovation and advances are slower to be available internationally, so the international exchange of ideas is essential for optimal patient care.
Innovations developed by Dr. Hany Abu-Farsakh, a 37-year-old orthopaedic doctor based in Amman, Jordan's capital, is advancing care for patients contending with Joints reconstruction Arthroplasty, Joints Arthroscopy, sports injuries, and trauma.
Recently, Dr. Hany has developed new methods to perform total knee arthroplasty with minimal post operative pain, helping patients recover rapidly. He has introduced these methods into the underdeveloped setup of Jordan with great success accelerating recovery and improving patient outcomes.
Through this minimally invasive approach, Dr.Hany uses dynamic hemostatic measures to avoid intra-operative bleeding and decrease postoperative hematoma. This preserves both the ligaments and the tendons, but more importantly, it maintains the cruciate ligaments.
Using unique instruments to assist, Dr. Hany's special closure techniques help the tissues heal quicker, which allows the patient to start physical therapy and unassisted ambulation from day zero, avoids complications related to bed rest, and provides a pain-free experience during the postoperative period. These measures also decrease the patient's stay in the hospital, amounting to decreased overall billings.
Increasingly recognized for setting new standards in biologic advancements while providing important medical education in the field of regenerative medicine, Dr. Hany continues to develop innovative techniques that benefit patients across a wide range of orthopedic and plastic/reconstructive medical procedures.
In addition to being less traumatic for the patient, our single-stage procedure is far less costly. A recent special surgery helped preserve a Saudi patient's upper limb after performing complete radical excision of a malignant tumor in the distal radius, replacing it with the proximal fibula bone.
An evolving frontier, Dr. Hany's therapies are becoming increasingly popular with their emergent and reliable enhancements. These new tools further validate his specialties, which help patients receive the highest quality of evidence-based care.
