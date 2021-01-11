AviationManuals Introduces Part 135 Suite Making Regulatory Compliance Easier
As charter operations face new challenges and changes to procedures the ability to maintain policies and procedures, and quickly and effectively communicate changes to their teams will be critical.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals and ARC Safety Management are offering a new FAA Part 135 suite of services covering operational manual content, Safety Management System (SMS) development, and digital management tools.
The new offering, tailored specifically to FAA Part 135 operators, is now available and makes compliance with Part 135 document requirements and third party audit standards easier. It can be purchased as a complete package, or modularly, based on need. Operators simply need to complete a questionnaire to get started.
The service includes operations manual content and revision support, as well as digital manual distribution and tracking tools online and via app. It also includes SMS software with tools for collecting, analyzing and monitoring SMS data, effective communication, and change management, online and through an iPad app. Teams will always have access to what they need, when they need it, with ARC Safety Management digital solutions, even on the go without Wi-Fi.
“As charter operations face new challenges and changes to procedures driven by new requirements, best practices and new customer demands, the ability to maintain policies and procedures, and quickly and effectively communicate changes to their teams will be critical,” said AviationManuals and ARC Safety Management CEO Mark Baier.
“Part 135 Department Managers are already busy. The new Part 135 suite offering means that they will no longer have to spend as much time managing and distributing their documentation, since we will provide content and digital distribution. On top of that, our ARC SMS software will help operators manage change, risk and safety data better by automating those tasks,” he added.
Included in the package are the following
ARC Safety Management System Software and Manuals
General Operations Manual
General Maintenance Manual
International Operations Procedures Manual
Minimum Equipment List
Emergency Response Plan
LOA Support Services
EFB Program
Electronic Manual Program
Flight Attendant Manual
Training Manual
AviationManuals supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including more than 60 Fortune 100 company flight departments. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, the company provides digital operations manuals with update services, as well as SMS software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals.
Products and services include SMS Software, FBO Manuals, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), and EFBs.
AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.
AviationManuals' sister company ARC Safety Management is a modular online and app solution for managing safety, communications and overall aviation operations. The company offers customizable web and mobile Safety Management Systems for aircraft operations, FBOs, and commercial drone operators to submit, store and analyze SMS data. For more info go to www.arcsky.com.
Jim Gregory for AviationManuals
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here