Truitt Sworn In as State Superintendent

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt was officially sworn in as the state's elected leader of K-12 education during today's inauguration with Gov. Roy Cooper and the nine members of the Council of State.

"It’s a tremendous honor to be sworn in as the North Carolina superintendent of public instruction," Truitt said, "and I look forward to the work ahead with the State Board of Education as we serve as one team and one voice. Together, we will usher in a new era of leadership in public education in our state.

"As state superintendent, I will prioritize educator’s voices, and I will strive to be a consensus-builder. I will lead and serve the public education community by listening and learning – to teachers, to parents, to principals and to superintendents.

"North Carolina’s students will remain our fiercest focus, as this administration pursues a vision ensuring students receive a high-quality education, are led by excellent teachers and are equipped with unique opportunities to better prepare them for the path of their choosing, be it college or career. I am eager for the work ahead and excited for the future of public education in this incredible state."