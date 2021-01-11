Advanced Video Protocol Converter Elevates Productivity and Gaming Experiences to New Heights

Kinetic Technologies Announces High-Performance USB Type-C®/DisplayPort™ 1.4a to HDMI™ 2.0b Converter with USB Retimer, TCPM for Power Delivery & Adaptive Sync

The MCDP5200 reference design, with an optimized BOM cost, incorporates Kinetic Technologies’ expertise in proprietary, high-performance analog power IC’s and high-speed audio-video processing” — Elie Antoun, General Manager, Smart Connectivity Division

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power management and video/audio interface leader, Kinetic Technologies, is expanding its Smart Connectivity solutions portfolio with the introduction of MCDP5200, a single-chip, highly integrated USB Type-C / DP 1.4a Alt-Mode protocol converter with a USB Type-C de-multiplexer and embedded retimer for USB 3 support.

It is the industry’s first known protocol converter to support Adaptive Sync with variable refresh rate, enabling seamless connection between DP sources and gaming monitors. MCDP5200 supports all video (DP 1.4) and data (USB 3.1 Gen 2) modes of USB-C Alt-Mode that are integrated into the latest AMD, nVidia, Intel, and Qualcomm CPU powered notebooks, tablets, and smartphones.

MCDP5200 can also function as a Type-C Port Manager (TCPM) and along with an external TCPC device -such as Kinetic’s MCDP9000- can deliver power up to 65W, enabling fast charging of notebooks, tablets, and smartphones.

Its low power consumption (<1W) at the maximum video resolutions supported of 5K (in DP out mode) or 4K (in HDMI out mode) makes it an ideal fit for emerging travel docks and dongles.

Elie Antoun, General Manager of the Smart Connectivity division at Kinetic Technologies says, “MCDP5200 is the first release of a rich roadmap of advanced USB-C / DP 1.4 Alt-Mode interface products for multimedia processing since the company’s acquisition of Smart Connectivity earlier this year. The MCDP5200 reference design, with an optimized BOM cost, incorporates Kinetic Technologies’ expertise in proprietary, high-performance analog power IC’s and high-speed audio-video processing”

MCDP5200 is available and shipping now. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information.

Product features include:

• USB Type-C “Alt mode” receiver

• USB 3.1 ESS Gen 1/Gen 2 Re-timer: 5.0 Gbps / 10.0 Gbps pairs

• DP 1.4a RX with SST/MST support – Link rate 1.62/2.7/5.4/8.1/ Gbps/lane

• DP++ TX configurable as AC coupled DP 1.4a or DC coupled HDMI 2.0b

• HDMI 2.0b PHY compliant transmitter with HDMI 2.1 features (VRR, QMS, FVA, QFT)

• Video resolution: Up to 5K3K 60Hz (DP to DP); 4K2K 60Hz (DP to HDMI)

• Audio stream handling – LPCM 192KHz 32Ch, HBR 8CH, One Bit, DSD formats

• DP 1.4a MST / SST re-timer pass through: Link rate, lane count change

• HDR Image processing (Static and Dynamic HDR)

• Adaptive sync support (in DP to DP and DP to HDMI mode)

• CEC Tunneling over AUX

• HDCP 1.x/2.x repeater with embedded keys

• ARM Cortex M3 core 300MHz / peripheral controllers

• Package: 169 TFBGA, 7x7mm / 0.5mm pitch



About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets, to deliver protected solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions. The company’s product sit “Behind Every Port™”, deliver solutions to not only provide, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads, but to also switch, transform and protect high resolution video, audio and data signals. Kinetic Technologies develops application-specific products that solve audio-video interface, protection, and power management needs across smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies, a Cayman Corporation, has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

*The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

