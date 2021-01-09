Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:37 pm, the two suspects were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspects both brandished handguns and exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects was struck and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The second suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, 26 year-old Stanley Perkins, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.