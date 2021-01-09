Sex Educators and Performers King Noire & Jet Setting Jasmine Featured in Pornub Weekend Summit
Sex Educators/Performers King Noire & Jet Setting Jasmine are the featured speakers at this weekend's Sex Worker Survival Guide Summit sponsored by Pornhub.
Sex Work Survival Guide January 9 & 10
The summit will center Black, Brown, and LGBTQIA+ voices, experiences, and of course, pleasure, to illustrate and uplift the exceptionally non-white industry.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educators and Performers King Noire and Jet Setting Jasmine are one of the featured sex work speakers in this weekend's Sex Work Survival Guide Summit happening on this weekend, Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10.
PORNHUB hosts the inaugural Sex Work Survival Guide, a summit that will introduce their new interactive digital education and communication platform. The Sex Work Survival Guide is a free digital conference produced by Tiana Glittersaurus Rex, The Domme Kat, and Lola Jean. This one-of-a-kind digital adult industry trade festival aims to educate and support prospective and new adult entertainers and content creators. For two days, the Sex Work Survival Guide utilizes Pornhub’s new digital platform to supply a series of panels, presentations, and roundtables, to the digital crowd. The summit features a mix of live-streamed and pre-recorded content that will be exclusive to the new platform.
Sex Work is a highly diverse industry and features a myriad of ways to earn income, both residual and immediate. This diversity often attracts an equally varied group of interested potential sex workers, typically accompanied by a strange and sometimes challenging learning curve. The Sex Work Survival Guide aims to close that gap by clarifying the legalities, safety (sexual, emotional, and physical), along with the financial and business strategies needed to achieve success in the adult entertainment industry.
The Sex Work Survival Guide promotes leans on the real-world experiences of some of the industry’s most successful entertainers. Speakers slated to appear include Natassia Dreams, Asa Akira, King Noire, Wolf Hudson, JetSetting Jasmine, Ana Foxxx, Lotus Lain, Sinnamon Love, Tyomi Morgan, James Darling, Xenon Universe, Fivestar, Mickey Mod & more. The Sex Work Survival Guide uses a community-driven lens to entertain while simultaneously educating viewers on harm reduction, therefore improving their understanding of the industry as a whole and how to navigate the inherent Whorearchy, racism, and oppression embedded in all aspects of our society. Talks include “How to prevent burnout,” “How to establish & maintain online accounts with privacy,” and “What does anti-racist sex work look like?” The summit will center Black, Brown, and LGBTQIA+ voices, experiences, and of course, pleasure, to illustrate and uplift the exceptionally non-white industry.
Although this 2-day summit is designed and intended for industry newcomers who have questions and concerns about working in the sex industry in any capacity, it welcomes active performers and veterans alike. The Sex Work Survival Guide emphasizes the belief that all sex workers, regardless of their entry point to the sex industry, deserve to thrive and that survival isn’t a luxury.
Following the live event, the full conference will be available to watch in its entirety on Pornhub’s Sexual Wellness Center to continue providing support to the community. Proceeds from the free event benefit SWOP Bronx, BIPOC Adult Industry Collective, and Pineapple Support. Register for the event at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sw-survival-guide-tickets-130037613001
For more information on King Noire and Jet Setting Jasmine go here https://www.jsjlinks.com/
You may follow Jet Setting Jasmine on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JetSetJasmine and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jetsettingjasmine/
You may follow King Noire on Twitter at https://twitter.com/KingNoire and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therealkingnoire/
About King Noire
King Noire is an accomplished and award-winning writer, porn performer, artist, Master Fetish Trainer, MC and global activist using the proceeds of his album ‘Music Is My Weapon’ to build a school, fresh water well and medical clinic in Guinea Bissau, West Africa. He has used his position in the adult industry to develop an ethically sound molded toy in partnership with Lust Arts; raise consciousness around kink safety for people of color; and offering sex education to audiences ranging from college students to medical providers.
King has taken the Adult Entertainment Industry by storm, partnering with Jet Setting Jasmine to form Royal Fetish Films. The company has celebrated three industry Fetish Awards for Orally Yours (2016), Collared in Shadows (2017) and Sacred Sex (2018). King brings his directorial and editing skills to each set creating art and beauty, in spaces that have been long neglected for people of color in Kink. The duo’s love of the arts, film and sex education are combined to produce erotica that stimulates and engages the audience to explore their sexual boundaries.
King is also very proud of his contributions to the music industry. His start in entertainment, as a hip-hop artist under the name Hasan Salaam, achieved Best Underground Song of the Year and Best Live Performance for the Underground Music Awards. He has also been featured musically on MTV UK, Fuse, NBC and CSPAN. He has performed internationally with music veterans, Outkast, Damian Marley & Redman and continues to add to his music catalogue with the launch of The Royal Fetish Experience.
About Jet Setting Jasmine
Jet Setting Jasmine is a licensed clinical psychotherapist with a strong emphasis on Intimacy Post Injury and Illness. She is the owner and lead therapist of full-service mental health practice, Blue Pearl Therapy. Jasmine is an international sex educator and Master Fetish Trainer. Along with her partner King Noire Jasmine co-owns the three-time award winning, Royal Fetish Films and has over 20 years of experience in the adult industry, in front and behind the camera.
The duo’s love of the arts, film and sex education are combined to produce erotica that stimulates and engages the audience to explore their sexual boundaries. Their work on the Decolonization of Sex, Porn and Politics, Sex Positive Parenting and Sex & Mental Health has been featured in VICE, Playboy, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, NPR, Essence, BBC, Business Insider, Psychology Today and more. Jasmine is heavily sought out for her experience with challenging conventional approaches to womanhood; including redefining everything from careers, sexuality, to parenting based on one’s self-approval instead of societal norms.
