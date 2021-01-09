Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,304 in the last 365 days.

TrustedLocks Southampton - New Locksmith in Southampton

TrustedLocks Southampton Logo

A new forward thinking locksmith service launches in Southampton with focus on home and business security

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustedLocks Southampton is a newly launched Southampton-based locksmith company specialising in a range of both domestic and commercial locksmith services. With a new website launch and operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, this forward thinking security company already has traction in the local area.

Through the newly built website www.trustedlockssouthampton.co.uk details the various locksmith services that the company offers to both commercial and domestic clientele. The website describes a range of services offered including:

1. Emergency Locksmith Services: TrustedLocks Southampton provides an emergency locksmith service for people who are locked out of their homes or have fallen victim to a burglary.

2. Lock Repairs: The experienced team of engineers specialise in repairing UPVC door lock mechanisms and other types of locks

3. Domestic Locksmith: Domestic locksmith available 24 hours per day for all residential jobs from fitting new locks, to adjusting uPVC doors and uPVC window repairs

4. uPVC Door Repairs – uPVC door mechanism repairs and door adjustment services, ensuring all locks meet the TS007 standards as well as British Standards B6321 locks.

5. Boarding Up Services: 24 hour boarding up services throughout Southampton for both domestic and commercial clients in the event of a break in or burglary damage.

6. Anti-Snap Locks: They provide an anti-snap lock installation service helping customers upgrade the security of their homes and businesses.

Furthermore, the company offers rich information and helpful tips on home security and business security in Southampton through their blog platform. They supply one blog post per month to the user detailing how they might help keep their property more secure.

The company also employs a team of expert time served locksmiths that are fully qualified and fully insured to carry out all types of locksmith work in Southampton and the surrounding villages.

The website also details the range of areas they cover in the Southampton area including Basset Green, Avenue Campus, The Polygon Southampton, Lordswood Southampton, Peartree Green and within a 15 mile radius of the city.

TrustedLocks Southampton offer a reliable locksmith service at competitive rates and offer discounts to OAPs and NHS staff.

Joe Fury
TrustedLocks Ltd
+44 2380085151
email us here

You just read:

TrustedLocks Southampton - New Locksmith in Southampton

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.