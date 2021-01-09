TrustedLocks Southampton - New Locksmith in Southampton

A new forward thinking locksmith service launches in Southampton with focus on home and business security

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustedLocks Southampton is a newly launched Southampton-based locksmith company specialising in a range of both domestic and commercial locksmith services. With a new website launch and operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, this forward thinking security company already has traction in the local area.

Through the newly built website www.trustedlockssouthampton.co.uk details the various locksmith services that the company offers to both commercial and domestic clientele. The website describes a range of services offered including:

1. Emergency Locksmith Services: TrustedLocks Southampton provides an emergency locksmith service for people who are locked out of their homes or have fallen victim to a burglary.

2. Lock Repairs: The experienced team of engineers specialise in repairing UPVC door lock mechanisms and other types of locks

3. Domestic Locksmith: Domestic locksmith available 24 hours per day for all residential jobs from fitting new locks, to adjusting uPVC doors and uPVC window repairs

4. uPVC Door Repairs – uPVC door mechanism repairs and door adjustment services, ensuring all locks meet the TS007 standards as well as British Standards B6321 locks.

5. Boarding Up Services: 24 hour boarding up services throughout Southampton for both domestic and commercial clients in the event of a break in or burglary damage.

6. Anti-Snap Locks: They provide an anti-snap lock installation service helping customers upgrade the security of their homes and businesses.

Furthermore, the company offers rich information and helpful tips on home security and business security in Southampton through their blog platform. They supply one blog post per month to the user detailing how they might help keep their property more secure.

The company also employs a team of expert time served locksmiths that are fully qualified and fully insured to carry out all types of locksmith work in Southampton and the surrounding villages.

The website also details the range of areas they cover in the Southampton area including Basset Green, Avenue Campus, The Polygon Southampton, Lordswood Southampton, Peartree Green and within a 15 mile radius of the city.

TrustedLocks Southampton offer a reliable locksmith service at competitive rates and offer discounts to OAPs and NHS staff.