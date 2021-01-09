Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in White County

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in White County. 

Preliminary information indicates that around 2 p.m., deputies with the White County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a residence in the 12-hundred block of Woodland Trail in Sparta. As deputies entered the home, the subject of the warrant, Charles Edward Williams (DOB 06/19/1973), left through the rear of the home. The initial investigation indicates that deputies followed him to the back deck, and for reasons still under investigation, Williams ran toward the deputy. The deputy fired at Williams, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. 

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.  

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.  

