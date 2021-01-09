Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / GNO, Excessive Speed, & Attempting to Elude

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A400131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2021 @ 2252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 302, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, and Attempting to Elude

 

ACCUSED: William Hoffman                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 01/08/2021 at approximately 2252 hours, a silver Pontiac sedan was observed driving onto Route 302 from the P&H Truck Stop parking lot. The vehicle had no illumination and traveled through the snow banks onto 302 east. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop but the operator failed to yield. Vermont State Police, New Hampshire State Police, and Haverhill PD  pursued the vehicle in New Hampshire and Vermont. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Newbury, VT after spikes were deployed. The male operator, identified as William Hoffman, was taken into custody without further incident. Hoffman was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for processing. Hoffman was later released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/10/2021 @ 0800 hours          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

