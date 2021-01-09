St. Johnsbury Barracks / GNO, Excessive Speed, & Attempting to Elude
CASE#:21A400131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2021 @ 2252 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 302, Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, and Attempting to Elude
ACCUSED: William Hoffman
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/08/2021 at approximately 2252 hours, a silver Pontiac sedan was observed driving onto Route 302 from the P&H Truck Stop parking lot. The vehicle had no illumination and traveled through the snow banks onto 302 east. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop but the operator failed to yield. Vermont State Police, New Hampshire State Police, and Haverhill PD pursued the vehicle in New Hampshire and Vermont. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Newbury, VT after spikes were deployed. The male operator, identified as William Hoffman, was taken into custody without further incident. Hoffman was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for processing. Hoffman was later released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/2021 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Included
