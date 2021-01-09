Pandemic Food Trends Increase Demand For Headspace Analyzers

Forensics Detectors Oxygen Headspace Analyzer FD-600-O2 Headspace Analyzer Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide and Oxygen

Forensics Detectors launches next-gen Food Headspace Analyzers

Our next-gen headspace analyzers are keeping up with pandemic food trends and demands.” — Dr. Koz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One major theme that will continue in 2021 is maximizing human health and immunity. More and more companies are launching foods with immunity-boosting ingredients, from zero preservatives to exotic superfoods such as algae and ancient grains.

Food manufacturers are quickly moving to fulfill this new demand that includes extension of food shelf life and eliminating preservatives. Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology is the leading facilitator. MAP technology extends shelf life by reducing oxidation and spoilage of perishable food and beverage products.

MAP employs gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide to reduce the oxygen content within a food package. To verify correct gas concentrations, food headspace analyzers are used to measure the modified gas concentrations of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide and in some cases even carbon monoxide.

“Headspace analyzers are becoming an imperative tool for food manufacturers to ensure shelf life and maximize quality,” Dr. Koz, founder and chief engineer, Forensics Detectors, says. “In most cases, nitrogen is used to extend the shelf life. Manufacturers require a simple to use oxygen headspace analyzer for daily use”.

Forensics Detectors launches their FD-600 Headspace analyzer series that starts at $595 and offers analyzers with a combination of oxygen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide detection capability.

Forensics Detectors Headspace Analyzers