Beyoncé Pastor with Thousands of TEDTalk Views Turns Resolutions into Resilience: The Learning to Be Experience

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is that time of year again when 74% of Americans make resolutions to do better in the year to come, but research shows it takes more than making an annual wish list to succeed. With four out of five resolutions failing well before Valentine’s Day, Juanita Campbell Rasmus says, “It takes a solid, well-planned vision and supernatural support to truly live your most expansive life.”Through multiple digital platforms and her groundbreaking “TedX Houston Talk Learning to Be Me: Why Is It So Difficult,” now boasting thousands of views on the major TEDTALK platform, Rasmus helps people all over the world answer this simple question: Who Am I?On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Rasmus invites seekers of truth and breakthrough to attend The Learning to Be Experience, where they will encounter their true selves. Through a series of spiritual exercises, Rasmus helps participants unveil their inner desires while breaking free from lifelong challenges.As co-pastor of a megachurch, Rasmus believes every clear vision has energy, and you can harness that positive energy to create a new future where you can redefine yourself. In this results-based course for living your most expansive life, attendees will gain the tools and know how to live life to its fullest. During this one-day virtual seminar, Rasmus reveals how to redefine yourself no matter your age or socio-economic standing through self-reflection and a well-tuned action plan.The accomplished spiritual director of St. John’s Church in downtown Houston has offered her seasoned guidance to thousands, including A list stars like Grammy award winner Beyoncé. Rasmus, a fierce advocate for brighter days and living big, has also spent decades working with downtrodden people in need of a spark of hope.As co-founder of Temenos CDC, she has developed 30-million-dollar in housing projects for Houston’s homeless population. Juanita also co-founded the Bread of Life, Inc., which distributed 2 million pounds of food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of financial support from Beyoncé’s BEYGOOD Foundation.As an advocate of self-care and author of the InterVarsity imprint, “Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out,” Rasmus knows the challenges that obstruct our views and take us off course. In her 2.5-hour Learning to Be Experience: VISIONING 2021 workshop, attendees dig deep to reclaim their personal treasure and find inner peace by Learning to Be. To register, visit Eventbrite: https://t.co/RdG1P5ctIK?amp=1 About Juanita Rasmus : Juanita Campbell Rasmus is a sought-after visionary with a penchant for changing lives through her soul-searching conferences. As a stadium-filling speaker and author of “Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out,” Juanita’s insightful storytelling helps listeners reveal their true selves. Juanita changed her Houston community with a 30-million-dollar housing project and is changing lives through her virtual seminars one heart at a time. www.JuanitaRasmus.com

