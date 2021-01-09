Wailuku (Singing) Bridge repairs complete, to fully reopen Friday, Jan. 8

Main, News Posted on Jan 8, 2021 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to announce that the emergency repairs on the Wailuku (Singing) Bridge, located on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) between Waianuenue Avenue and Pukihae Street, have been completed.

Traffic flow on the bridge for both Honokaa and Hilo bound travelers was restored as of 10:30 a.m. today, Friday, Jan. 8.

The need for the emergency repairs to the makai bridge girders (i.e., the beams supporting the deck) was found as crews worked on spall repairs to the deck of the bridge in September 2020. The structural repair work is now complete and the final painting of the girders is scheduled to be finished by the end of this month. The previously announced closures and Hilo bound detour via Wainaku Drive are no longer necessary.

HDOT would like to thank motorists for adjusting their travel times during the construction period.