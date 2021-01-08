Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RFQQ due Jan. 25: Creating an Equitable Innovation Accelerator

To create and implement an Equitable Innovation Accelerator (EIA), to target technology startups in the information and communication technology industry sector and at technology-enabled companies in other industry sectors.

Estimated Value: 750,000

Customer Reference Number: EIA2021-2

Close Date: Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 3 p.m.

Download the full RFQQ

