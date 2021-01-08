Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,554 in the last 365 days.

PSD NEWS RELEASE: SHERIFF SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT SEARCHING FOR PAROLE FUGITIVE

Posted on Jan 8, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The State Sheriff Special Operations Fugitive Unit is searching for a parole violator who is considered possibly armed and dangerous. On January 5, the Hawaii Paroling Authority issued a parole retake warrant for 29-year old Charleston Silva.

Silva is 5’9”, weighs 247 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes.  He has a dark beard and tattoos on his right and left hands that say Cha and Chi.   Silva is known to frequent the west side of Oahu. 

Silva was serving time for Robbery 2 and was paroled on 4/4/2019. 

Information suggests that he is armed and dangerous. If recognized, do not approach him. Anyone with knowledge on this individual, is urged to contact State Sheriffs at 586-1352 or call 911.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD NEWS RELEASE: SHERIFF SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT SEARCHING FOR PAROLE FUGITIVE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.