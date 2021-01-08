PSD NEWS RELEASE: SHERIFF SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT SEARCHING FOR PAROLE FUGITIVE

Newsroom Posted on Jan 8, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The State Sheriff Special Operations Fugitive Unit is searching for a parole violator who is considered possibly armed and dangerous. On January 5, the Hawaii Paroling Authority issued a parole retake warrant for 29-year old Charleston Silva.

Silva is 5’9”, weighs 247 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes. He has a dark beard and tattoos on his right and left hands that say Cha and Chi. Silva is known to frequent the west side of Oahu.

Silva was serving time for Robbery 2 and was paroled on 4/4/2019.

Information suggests that he is armed and dangerous. If recognized, do not approach him. Anyone with knowledge on this individual, is urged to contact State Sheriffs at 586-1352 or call 911.

