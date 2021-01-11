NEXGEN Asset Management Receives ISO 27001 Certification
Maximize asset life and labor productivity through an intuitively designed and incredibly versatile CMMS software
Our enterprise-wide asset management software is designed to capture and manage every aspect of your asset inventory, create an effective maintenance program and prioritize maintenance funding by risk and criticality.
Protecting client data is paramount at NEXGEN. Over the past 10 months, they worked aggressively to meet the strictest security requirements in the industry.
The global standard for information security is ISO/IEC 27001:2013. Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), this standard sets more than 100 requirements for the creation of a comprehensive information security management system, or ISMS. These requirements are related to the physical security of facilities, software product security (from development to delivery environments and processes), financial information, intellectual property, HR processes and personnel, and management's commitment to security work.
"We have been steadfast in our mission to protect critical assets with the industry's most advanced CMMS asset management solution, and the same can be said of our efforts in protecting our client's data," said Vincent Yee, P.E., President, NEXGEN Asset Management. "Our customers rightfully demand the highest level of data security in accordance with industry best standards and practices, and obtaining ISO 27001 certification is a tremendous recognition that we are providing exactly that."
NEXGEN’s certification was issued by A-lign, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit process. This certification is evidence that NEXGEN has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of people, processes and technology owned and controlled by NEXGEN that support NEXGEN’s asset management software development, implementation, and support services.
Questions about NEXGEN’s certification can be directed to their VP of Technology, Gaja Naik (gnaik@nexgenam.com), who is responsible for governing implementation and oversight of all ISO controls.
About NEXGEN Asset Management
NEXGEN’s category-defining asset management intelligence is built by engineering, management, and technology experts for industry leaders. Our sole purpose is to provide you with the intelligence and foresight to effect meaningful, strategic change through lifecycle planning and risk mitigation across your organization. For more information, visit nexgenam.com.
Joe Klegseth
NEXGEN Asset Management
+1 916-779-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn