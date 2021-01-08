Enjoy This Winter’s Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire

CONTACT: Jason Smith or Scott Decker: (603) 271-2501 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 January 8, 2021

Concord, NH – If you’ve always wanted to try ice fishing, take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, January 16, 2021. On this day anyone can fish without a license in New Hampshire.

Note that all other regulations must still be followed. Persons participating in a fishing tournament on free fishing day must still hold a license, however. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more, at www.fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.

This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.

Be safe. Always check ice thickness before venturing onto frozen waterbodies and never rely on secondhand ice thickness information. To learn more, read or download the brochure Safety on Ice — Tips for Anglers, by visiting www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html.

