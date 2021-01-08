REPUBLIC GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 8, 2021, Toronto, ON - Republic Goldfields Inc. (the “Company”) announces that Mr. Donald Empey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, passed away, and that Mr. Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, to fill in the vacancy created by Mr. Empey’s passing.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Republic Goldfields Inc.
One Dundas Street West, Suite 2300, Box 13
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5G 1Z3
Attention: Michael Lerner, Tel: (416)710-4906 or by email at mlerner10@gmail.com.
Republic Goldfields Inc.
