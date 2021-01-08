Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,602 in the last 365 days.

REPUBLIC GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 8, 2021, Toronto, ON - Republic Goldfields Inc. (the “Company”) announces that Mr. Donald Empey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, passed away, and that Mr. Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, to fill in the vacancy created by Mr. Empey’s passing.


Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Republic Goldfields Inc.
One Dundas Street West, Suite 2300, Box 13
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5G 1Z3
Attention: Michael Lerner, Tel: (416)710-4906 or by email at mlerner10@gmail.com.

Michael Lerner
Republic Goldfields Inc.
email us here

You just read:

REPUBLIC GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.