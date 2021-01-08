DIRECTOR APPOINTED FOR NEW OFFICE OF FAIRNESS AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Salt Lake City, UT— Following a nationwide search, Jonathan Puente has been appointed as director of the new Office of Fairness and Accountability. “We are delighted that Jon Puente has joined the Administrative Office of the Courts. Jon’s unique combination of professional experience and personal passion to eradicate bias and racism makes him a perfect fit to lead the Office of Fairness and Accountability,” said State Court Administrator, Judge Mary T. Noonan. Puente is a native of Chicago, IL. He received his Juris Doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and his B.A. from Brigham Young University. For the last 10 years Puente worked on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, policy development and implementation, and strategic planning and community outreach. His experience includes serving as Executive Director of Access and Inclusion for Southern Utah University, and Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the Oregon State Bar. He also chaired several strategic planning committees to prepare and present workshops to organizations about embedding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principles. During the last four years, his focus has been on diversifying the legal profession, the bench, and increasing access to justice to marginalized communities. He follows his beloved Chicago Cubs and is the, “world’s coolest uncle.” The Courts’ Office of Fairness and Accountability was established last July by the Utah Judicial Council as part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to identify and eradicate racism and bias from the Courts. The Office was created to organize and lead the Utah courts in examining and addressing racism and other forms of bias within the system. Puente will work collaboratively both within the courts, and with individuals and entities outside the system, including the Executive and Legislative branches of government. Puente and the office will focus on outreach to marginalized communities; data collection and research; and judge and employee education.

