WASHINGTON CITY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY EXTENDED

Washington City, Utah—The deadline for applications for a justice court judge position in Washington City has been extended. The position will replace Judge Jake Graff who will resign in June.
To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Washington County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Washington County, an adjacent county, or the judicial district in which the justice court is located either upon appointment or within a reasonable time following appointment.
Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the mayor of Washington City, Kress Staheli, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Staheli will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. His selection must then be ratified by the Washington City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.
