Crystal Capital Partners Releases Digital, Client-Facing Alternative Investment Proposals
Crystal Capital Partners' releases interactive alternative investment proposals to help financial advisors revolutionize their client prospecting efforts.
With over two decades of alternative investment expertise, we are determined to evolve and innovate marketing and technology strategies that adapt to financial advisors' changing needs.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As client interactions move into the virtual space, financial advisors must be prepared to deliver highly interactive and engaging experiences to draw in and connect with their clients and prospects. Gone are the days of flat PDFs and limited one-way communication. Innovation is business critical — and static, ugly, or boring content has no place in 2021.
— Steven Brod, CEO
In response, Crystal Capital Partners, a turnkey alternative investment platform for advisors, has released their digital, client-facing alternative investment proposals, which modernize the way in which financial advisors present the institutional private investments available on Crystal’s platform to their QP clients or prospects. Proposals are interactive and immersive and designed to help advisors stand out from the competition.
Crystal’s new-age, digital proposals allow advisors to customize a diversified portfolio of institutional alternative investments funds. Proposals contain detailed underlying fund information that includes vintage fund performance, a firm’s notable investments, the opportunity set for the strategy, information on a firm’s seasoned team, and the latest news. All data is stored securely in the cloud and optimized for mobile and desktop. Proposals can be private labeled with an advisor’s brand identity, personalized for individual clients, and come at NO COST TO ADVISORS.
In addition, Crystal’s proposal technology features usage metrics that help advisors understand client behavior and provide critical feedback for the sales effort. Prospects can also instantly engage with their advisor and request more information to progress in their buyer’s journey.
“With over two decades of alternative investment expertise, we are determined to evolve and innovate marketing and technology strategies that adapt to financial advisors' changing needs,” said Steven Brod, Senior Partner and CEO of Crystal.
High net worth investors remain under-allocated to alternative investments relative to institutional investors, but are increasingly exploring the critical role alternatives can play in institutional-quality portfolio construction. Crystal’s turnkey platform facilitates access to third-party private investment opportunities and provides an end-to-end technology solution automating the unique subscription, administration and reporting processes of alternative investments.
