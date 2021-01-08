Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate President Sweeney Issues Statement on the Death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Trenton – “I join our state and nation in mourning the death of one of New Jersey’s finest, U.S. Capitol  Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was critically and fatally injured during the unlawful, violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and who gave his life in defense of America’s Constitution and its greatest ideals.

“Officer Sicknick was a South River native, and proud graduate of Middlesex County Vocational Technical Schools in East Brunswick. Before serving with distinction with the Capitol Police, Staff Sergeant Sicknick bravely served six years with the New Jersey National Guard, including twice being deployed to the Middle East.

“In these dark days for our republic, and amid the turmoil we have seen in recent days in Washington, it is critical that we remember the sacrifices being made in defense of democracy by all of our men and women in uniform. Officer Sicknick answered our nation’s highest calling, and took the oath to defend this nation against enemies foreign and domestic. He showed that measure of devotion and stood his post, even under the greatest duress.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Officer Sicknick’s friends, family and colleagues in this difficult time. May those responsible for his death be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

