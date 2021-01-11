TVS has a Slew of Series and Specials Available for Syndication
TVS' slate is packed 8 returning series and 6 new specials available for barter, including Lifestyle, Sports, News, Travel and more
We are very grateful to our station groups and the relationships we have established with them and are extremely proud of the program line-up we have to offer our broadcasters and their viewers.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating their 31st year, The Television Syndication Company (TVS) has a packed slate of popular returning series and new specials for barter syndication.In the lifestyle genre, Small Town Big Deal (26 x 30’) is returning for a 7th season to bring viewers stories of innovative, interesting, and historic happenings in small town America. Long-running series, Ron Hazelton’s HouseCalls (22 x 30’) will continue to show DIY enthusiasts the latest trends along with traditional methods in home improvement.
Sports enthusiasts will welcome the return of RaceWeek (52 x 30’) which will provide original content every week of up-to-date coverage of NASCAR races and news. NFL TV analyst Charles Davis continues his search for the brightest young stars in sports on Sports Stars of Tomorrow (26 x 30’). The series is also available as E/I.
In the news genre, Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren (52 x 30’), Greta will continue her tradition of digging for facts and offering solutions to issues, while adding a new facet of taking an up-close look at how national laws and policies impact local communities.
TVS is once again offering 3 programs they are syndicating in cooperation with Associated Television International (ATI). Laura McKenzie’s Traveler (52 x 30’) gives viewers all the info they need to plan their next vacation to destinations near and abroad. In the E/I category, teens will see how much fun they can have exploring exciting places and learning about their world in Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World (52 x 30’). Street Magic (52 x 30’) will continue to delve into the evolving world of street magicians, urban illusionists and slight-of-hand performance artists.
TVS’ Everyday Heroes brand has expanded from two to four specials. The 2021 season will commemorate Black History Month, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. The half hour specials honor the individuals who have answered the call to serve our country and share the stories of their heroic dedication to our nation.
Other specials TVS will be offering for barter are Island Hopping (1 x 60’, broadcast window Feb 6 – June 27, 2021), taking viewers on an adventure throughout the Florida Keys; and the popular Christmas Across America, A Small Town Big Deal Celebration (1 x 60’, broadcast window Nov 25 – Dec 31, 2021).
TVS works with the major station groups, including Fox O&O, CBS O&O, ABC O&O, Sinclair, Tegna, Scripps, Nexstar, Gray, Mission, Hearst and Cox Media. Looking forward to the 2021 season, TVS President, Cassie M. Yde said, “We are very grateful to our station groups and the long-standing relationships we have established with them and are extremely proud of the program line-up we have to offer our broadcasters and their viewers.”
For more information on TVS programs for syndication, please contact Lisa Romine (markets 1-99) at Lisa@tvsco.com or Brooke Smith (markets 100-210) at Brooke@tvsco.com.
