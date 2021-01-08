Recruiting for Good to Reward Just 25 '12 Months of Sushi Goodies' in 2021
Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to fund gigs teaching kids to love work; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with exclusive sushi reward.
With your referrals, we can fund more gigs for kids and change their life for good.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund fun love work program 'Kids Get Paid to Eat (Chocolate + Love Work + Play), The Sweetest Gig.'
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good is leading and teaching kids enhanced life skills, positive values, and work habits thru weekend gigs.
In 2021, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; with just 25 '12 Months of Sushi,' (a meaningful reward to share with family and friends).
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are a boutique agency, and appreciate your referrals; with your help, we can fund more gigs (improving kids' lives for good)."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; leading and teaching kids to love work thru 'The Sweetest Gig." www.TheSweetestGig.com
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to help fund more fun gigs for kids to love work. Participate in our personal and meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy LA's Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, Celebrate Your Mother’s Day). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
