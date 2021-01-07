"I agree with Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer that President Trump remaining in office presents a clear and present danger to the security and stability of our country, and it warrants removal by impeachment or under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment."
Hoyer Calls for Removal of President Trump from Office
