Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,547 in the last 365 days.

Online “Celebration of Cranes” Replaces 2021 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival

NASHVILLE --- The 2021 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The festival committee has decided to host an online “Celebration of Cranes.” This virtual event is scheduled Jan. 11-16 and will include short, daily interviews with all festival partners, three virtual events hosted by the American Eagle Foundation and the International Crane Foundation along with a Facebook Live broadcast from Hiwassee Refuge on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. (EST).

The annual Sandhill Crane Festival is held in January in the north Hamilton County community of Birchwood and in neighboring Meigs County at the Hiwassee Refuge and Cherokee Removal Memorial Park. At this year’s event, sandhill cranes will continue to be front and center

Persons wishing to view cranes can still visit the Hiwassee Refuge. However, everyone is encouraged to visit ebird.org and find sandhill cranes and other birdwatching events. “Although we’ll miss being together, we’re happy to still celebrate the return of cranes to Tennessee,” said Míme Barnes, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Region III Outreach and Communications Coordinator.

The event itinerary, resources, information about TWRA partners and more can be viewed here.  

---TWRA---

You just read:

Online “Celebration of Cranes” Replaces 2021 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.