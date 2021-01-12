What Liability Risks May Business Owners Incur Relating to COVID-19?
As businesses slowly re-open, many are concerned about their liability as it relates to COVID-19. Does the family of a deceased worker have the right to sue employers for wrongful death? There were over 1,300 wrongful death lawsuits filed against businesses last year, and this number is expected to increase before the statutes of limitation expire.
How can businesses protect themselves from wrongful death lawsuits?
Auscura recommends that businesses follow these guidelines to protect themselves and keep employees as safe as possible.
1. Risk Waiver - Employees should be required to sign a risk waiver for any COVID related liability. By signing the release, the employee is voluntarily accepting the risk of acquiring and spreading the COVID-19 infection.
2. CDC Compliance - Businesses should require that employees agree to comply with CDC and state public health guidelines before entering the workplace.
3. Daily Screening - Businesses should perform daily COVID symptom screening on employees to keep them and their coworkers as safe as possible.
4. Corrective Action - Supervisors should be immediately alerted when one of their staff fails the screening survey. They will then need to make strategic decisions about who should be allowed to be in the workplace.
5. Pattern Tracking - A COVID-19 screening solution should track patterns where multiple infections are occurring in a particular area or department and send an alert when this has happened. A Wall Street Journal article emphasized that the most significant personal injury claims involve clusters of infections in contained spaces . Pattern tracking helps companies make optimal decisions.
6. Screening Data Access - Each employee’s screening data must be accessible at any time. The ability to retrieve screening logs is a necessary part of defending against future COVID-related claims. A good COVID 19 Screening Solution will show that the employee accepted the risks and shared in the return to work decision.
