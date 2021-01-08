Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Republic of Serbia : Fifth Review under the Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; and Staff Report

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

January 8, 2021

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Recent economic developments. Economic activity recovered following a severe contraction in 2Q2020 caused by the pandemic. Real output in 2020 has been revised up and is now projected to contract by only 1.5 percent, on the back of positive highfrequency indicators. Inflation remains low. The banking system remains liquid. After the two waves in March and July, the number of new infections has accelerated again since mid-October, reaching record-high levels and a larger-than-expected deterioration presents a clear downside risk.

Country Report No. 2021/008

regular

English

January 8, 2021

9781513566252/1934-7685

1SRBEA2021001

Paper

67

