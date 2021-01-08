Trump Administration to Deport Ethiopian Refugee Denied Asylum under the President's Asylum Ban

President Trump's asylum rule operated as a virtual ban on asylum at the southern border Human rights reports show that the Ethiopian security forces are targeting Oromos

Due to President Trump's Third-Country Transit Asylum ban, an untold number of refugees fleeing war and human rights abuses are set to be deported from the U.S.

The Trump Administration unilaterally reversed our country's legal and moral commitment to protect those fleeing danger” — Lee Gelernt, Director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project