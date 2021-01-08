Burns Funding Announces Partnership with Companies Focused on Helping Veterans Transition to Entrepreneurship
Peter J. Burns III has announced Burns Funding is partnering with multiple companies and individuals to ease the transition of veterans into entrepreneurship.
No segment of society is more deserving than veterans. If we as a group can make it easier for veterans to succeed in business then we have taken one important step toward repaying that debt”DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long a proponent of what he terms “vetrepreneurship,” Peter J. Burns III announced today that Burns Funding is partnering with multiple companies and individuals to ease the transition of veterans into entrepreneurship, creating an entity called Vetrepreneur Vision.
Burns also announced that he is joining forces with one of the leading proponents for entrepreneurship in the veteran community and the nation’s top SBA Loan specialist.
“No segment of society is more deserving than veterans, who have sacrificed so much to protect our way of life,” said Burns, who went through Basic Training and Advanced Infantry Training before being Appointed to West Point and enrolled in its United Services Military Academy Preparatory School. “If we as a group can make it easier for veterans to succeed in business then we have taken one important step toward repaying that debt.”
Among Burns Funding’s new partners are:
• Tracer Consulting, which offers free services to veterans who want to know more about owning a franchise and how to determine which one is right for them.
• Stonewall Solutions, which is led by a former Navy SEAL and provides team building, mental toughness, and leadership development programs for veterans.
• SHEO, which helps female veterans’ transition from the military to entrepreneurship and the corporate world, with an emphasis on professional attire.
• Robert L. Foster, Instructor, University of West Florida’s Veterans Florida Entrepreneurial Training Program.
Burns Funding is also officially partnering with Jack Heath, who hosts the popular podcast called Military Matters, where he discusses veteran's issues and hears directly from veterans about their stories of service and sacrifice. Heath interviewed Burns on January 7, which can be heard here.
In addition, Burns Funding continues its long-standing relationship with Sue Malone and Strategies for Small Business. Malone is the nation’s premier SBA lender to small businesses and veterans.
“Together with this curated group of partners, and future partners that we will join us, we will bring entrepreneurship to thousands of veterans in 2021,” said Burns. “This may well be the driver for a new wave of entrepreneurship, the likes of which this country has never seen.”
About Burns Funding
Burns Funding is an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Four of those tools stand out.
First, Burns Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burns Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months.
Second, Burns Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little-known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners.
Third, Burns Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth.
Fourth, Burns Funding offers a blanket loan program, where through its prodigious lender network it can help entrepreneurs and investors consolidate many smaller loans into one blanket loan, typically at a lower interest rate, with considerably less maintenance. There are also cash-out opportunities with these loans, providing access to growth capital.
