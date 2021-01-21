A Different Kind of Storytime
A book that delivers storytelling to kids in a very real wayCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we think about storytelling for kids, the first thing that often comes to mind are fairy tales that take their very impressionable minds to fantastical and wondrous worlds. While there is nothing wrong with this by any stretch, kids are sometimes eager to learn more about the real world where their true selves live, and to know of real stories that talk of real life. For times like this, author Chidimma Maynard’s book Let’s Talk About … : Book 1 is a really great choice.
With a life goal of being a pediatrician, Chidimma Maynard’s passion for working with children manifested itself in many ways, including being a preschool teacher, something she thoroughly enjoyed. Growing up in a small, enclosed village with just over 15 homes, Chidimma, a self-described tomboy, and the other kids would spend hours on end playing games like hide and seek, hopscotch, climbing trees, and hiking--activities she still enjoys today. Her childhood curiosity and desire for learning has not stopped and has shaped her way of teaching others to this day.
The book takes a different route when it comes to bedtime or kindergarten storytelling because it focuses more on real-life education and can help parents and teachers explain the real world to children. It contains engaging and informative content and is very interactive, with different illustrations that tickle the imagination of the young readers and encourages them to learn more. On top of all of that, the book is simply delightful to read, so much so that both kids and adults will have going through its pages!
Change the way you tell stories to your kids and get your copy today!
