China International Nail Expo, Beijing 2021 - Your Springboard to Step into the China Nail & Eyelash Market
Your Springboard to Step into the China Nail & Eyelash Market Fair Date: Nov 28-30, 2021 Venue: China National Convention Center URL: www.beijingnailexpo.com
Organiser: BMG Exhibition Co. Ltd. – China International Nail Expo, Beijing Channel to International Business with Professional Services”BEIJING, CHINA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China International Nail Expo, Beijing
Your Springboard to Step into the China and Global Market
URL: http:/www.beijingnailexpo.com
Organised by a professional fair organising team – the fourth edition of the China International Nail Expo, Beijing will be held from Nov 28 - 30, 2021 at the China National Convention Center, Beijing. The expo will feature over 150 local and international mid to high-quality nail and eyelash brands include nail art products, nail polish and gel, nail caring products, eyelash extension products, packaging and tools and training schools on nail and eyelash in order to provide the great platform for industry players to keep abreast of the latest trends and captures the market pulse and conduct business orders on the spot.
In China, regardless of young chic maidens, office ladies or celebrities, they are nowadays concerning their better quality of life and will dress up properly daily and go to the beauty salon regularly to make-up their colorful nails and extend their sharp lashes. Thus, the nail and eyelash market are rapidly boosted and is steadily developing among the local sales and export markets. The consuming market in mainland China specially in nails and eyelash industry are remained strong annual growth and market share contributes up to 19% among the entire beauty industry and the totality of potential growth could be infinite!
Fair Date: Nov 28 - 30, 2021
Venue: Halls 5 & 6
China National Convention Center, Beijing
Address: No. 7, Tianchen East Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100105, China
Admission: Trade buyers only
* Pre-registration is recommended in order to avoid long line queuing onsite
Link for online pre-registration:
https://beijingnailexpo.com/visiting-information-en/#visiting-information-4
Your Prime Choice – China
There are signs of global economy downturn in recent years though, however, the consuming market in mainland China specially in nails and eyelash industry are remained strong annual growth.
Ideal Host City - Beijing
As the capital city of China, Beijing is well-developed into the region’s core trading hub. Beijing is one of the most important financial centers in China that attracts more than 100 Fortune 500 businesses to base in Beijing including sectors in financial, media, information technology, consulting and services.
Ideal Business Environment
Beijing’s proximity to major population centers in China has made her as an ideal gateway to various potential markets. Beijing’s well-developed infrastructure and comprehensive business facilities also make the city a great springboard for the nail and eyelash industries.
Exhibit Profile:
Nail art products,
Nail packaging & tools,
Eyelash extension products,
Nail polish and gel products,
Natural nail caring products,
Nail & Eyelash Training Organizations,
Nail & Eyelash Industry Associations,
Facilities and furniture for Salons,
Others.
Organiser:
BMG Exhibition Co. Ltd. – China International Nail Expo, Beijing
Channel to International Business with Professional Services
Head office in Hong Kong with branch in Beijing, BMG has a nationwide dedicated and experienced team with expertise in event management, marketing as well as consultants in nail & eyelash industry to provide professional services to the exhibitors and buyers.
Mission
To bridge the gap between local and international exhibitors and buyers for networking and business sustainably
Service
To provide market insight and professional consultation services to exhibitors and buyers and regard them as business partners enormously
Vision
To strive for success in bridging the business partners and exert our influence and empowerment on nail and eyelash exhibition in the industry
Joe Ho
BMG Exhibition Co Ltd
+852 3749 1200
sales@bmgfair.com
