Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,105 in the last 365 days.

My Kratom Club Now Selling MIT 45 Kratom Extract Liquid

One of the nation’s best in providing safe, all-natural supplements, has expanded the products it offers.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with My Kratom Club announced today that it is now selling MIT 45 Kratom Extract Liquid.

“Each MIT 45 Kratom Extract Liquid Tincture is the equivalent of 50 grams of standard powder Kratom,” said Josh Samek, owner, and spokesperson for My Kratom Club.

Located in Sacramento, My Kratom Club, according to Samek, is here to provide safe all-natural supplements throughout the country. The supplements available at My Kratom Club are some of the most popular, trusted, and well-known brands.

“This powder is some of the purest and lab tested grown in Southeast Asia,” Samek stressed, before adding, “The liquid absorbs into your system much faster than the powder providing results in just minutes. Expect relaxation and elevated mood.”

In addition, the product is backed by the My Kratom Club 100 percent guarantee.

“All of our products have the ingredients listed on the back of the bottles and packages,” Samek said. “The items available on the My Kratom Club store are from the most well-known and reputable brands in the business. We do not work with brand new companies. It is important that we partner with established companies that have been in business for many years. We do not sell products that are homemade or that do not have the ingredients listed directly on the package. Our customers receive their products in discreet packaging shipped through USPS. All orders are currently shipped the same business day for orders placed up to 4:30 PM PST and 7:30 PM EST.”

For more information, please visit https://mykratomclub.com/blog/.

###

About My Kratom Club

We are here to provide safe, all-natural supplements throughout the country. The supplements available at My Kratom Club are some of the most popular, trusted, and well-known brands.

Contact Details:

Josh Samek
Owner

MKC
1787 Tribute Rd
Sacramento CA. 95815

Josh Samek
MKC
+1 800-401-2059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

My Kratom Club Now Selling MIT 45 Kratom Extract Liquid

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.