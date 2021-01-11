My Kratom Club Now Selling MIT 45 Kratom Extract Liquid

One of the nation’s best in providing safe, all-natural supplements, has expanded the products it offers.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with My Kratom Club announced today that it is now selling MIT 45 Kratom Extract Liquid.

“Each MIT 45 Kratom Extract Liquid Tincture is the equivalent of 50 grams of standard powder Kratom,” said Josh Samek, owner, and spokesperson for My Kratom Club.

Located in Sacramento, My Kratom Club, according to Samek, is here to provide safe all-natural supplements throughout the country. The supplements available at My Kratom Club are some of the most popular, trusted, and well-known brands.

“This powder is some of the purest and lab tested grown in Southeast Asia,” Samek stressed, before adding, “The liquid absorbs into your system much faster than the powder providing results in just minutes. Expect relaxation and elevated mood.”

In addition, the product is backed by the My Kratom Club 100 percent guarantee.

“All of our products have the ingredients listed on the back of the bottles and packages,” Samek said. “The items available on the My Kratom Club store are from the most well-known and reputable brands in the business. We do not work with brand new companies. It is important that we partner with established companies that have been in business for many years. We do not sell products that are homemade or that do not have the ingredients listed directly on the package. Our customers receive their products in discreet packaging shipped through USPS. All orders are currently shipped the same business day for orders placed up to 4:30 PM PST and 7:30 PM EST.”

For more information, please visit https://mykratomclub.com/blog/.

About My Kratom Club

Contact Details:

Josh Samek

Owner

MKC

1787 Tribute Rd

Sacramento CA. 95815