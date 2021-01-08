My Kratom Club Now Selling OMPS Gold and Silver Kratom Capsules

One of the nation’s best in providing safe, all-natural supplements has expanded.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with My Kratom Club announced today that it is now selling OMPS Gold and Silver Kratom Capsules.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Josh Samek, owner, and spokesperson for My Kratom Club.

Samek explained that each OPMS Gold Kratom Capsule is the equivalent of twelve 500 milligram capsules of the standard Kratom.

“It goes through a lengthy extraction process,” Samek said before adding, “With increasing the density of the powder you can pack more powder into each capsule. These OPMS Gold Capsules are the most potent in the marketplace. You’ll have a nice energy and elevated mood. It also does work well for mild pain. This is a mixture of strains ideal for pain relief and stress.”

Samek went on to describe the OPMS Silver Kratom Capsules as pulverized to increase potency.

“With increasing the density of the powder you can pack more powder into each capsule,” Samek said. “This OPMS Silver Thai strain provides a nice mellow calm energy. A great light on your feet feeling without the headiness. We here at My Kratom Club would compare this to an enhanced premium version of a white strain. It’s great for anxiety and elevating your mood.”

The OMPS Gold and Silver Kratom capsules are backed by the My Kratom Club 100 percent guarantee (https://mykratomclub.com/quality-guarantee/).

For more information, please visit https://mykratomclub.com/blog/.

###

About My Kratom Club

We are here to provide safe, all-natural supplements throughout the country. The supplements available at My Kratom Club are some of the most popular, trusted, and well-known brands.

Contact Details:

Josh Samek

Owner

MKC

1787 Tribute Rd

Sacramento CA. 95815