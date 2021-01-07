Attorney General Donovan Calls for Criminal Investigation into Capitol Riot

Request for Immediate Investigation Includes President Trump

Attorney General T.J. Donovan today requested that Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen commence a criminal investigation into the activities of President Donald Trump and rioters in relation to the events occurring at the U.S. Capitol yesterday. Attorney General Donovan wrote in the letter to Acting Attorney General Rosen:

“I am shocked, saddened, disgusted, and angry about the assault on our United States Capitol and our democracy yesterday. This was not a protest, but a brazen criminal insurrection. I am requesting that the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) immediately conduct a thorough criminal investigation and prosecute anyone, including President Donald Trump, for inciting and carrying out this riot. See, e.g., 18 U.S.C. §§ 111, 373, 1361. DOJ’s immediate action is required to protect our democracy, defend the rule of law, and hold accountable those who attempted to overturn the will of the American people. As the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, you have a unique role to play to demonstrate that no one is above the law and that our country is governed by the rule of law, not mob rule.

Vermont stands ready to assist you in any way necessary to investigate and prosecute the wrongdoers of this seditious act.”

A full copy of Attorney General Donovan’s letter can be found here.

Last modified: January 7, 2021