KCD Energy Now Selling and Renting Electric Radiant Heaters

An industry leader in construction and industrial heaters has expanded its offerings.

MEDFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with KCD Energy announced today that it is now selling and renting electric radiant heaters.

“We’re very excited about this,” said KCD Energy Vice President Steve Gibson.

Gibson explained that for example, its Electric Radiant Heater Model 5118 Outdoor-Indoor-single phase heater that it’s selling and renting, is suitable for outdoor and indoor use.

“These heaters are Horton supplied on a stylish 6-inch stand,” Gibson said. “It’s great for restaurant outdoor seating, parking valet waiting areas, smoking areas at events, and anywhere people have to stand in line outside.”

Gibson went on to point out that infrared heaters are not affected by wind or drafts, as they warm people and objects, not the air. The heaters are rain and snow resistant, are made with a powder-coated aluminum body, and are lightweight.

KDC Energy, Gibson noted, is also selling plug and play construction heaters, portable construction heaters, and heating systems for emergency medical facilities.

Gibson stressed that the company’s heating system is perfect for setting up temporary spaces, like emergency medical facilities, especially when emergencies arise, such as the Coronavirus, or as construction progresses to new floors and areas, moving construction heaters is as simple as moving a fan or an extension cord.

“It’s great for hotel lobby front doors, cold staircases, mechanical rooms where cold is a concern, these commercial heaters can even be used to supplement heat in large air handlers to get even more heat into a building,” Gibson said. “Once a panel is installed, you can move the construction heaters from location to location on the premises yourself, without the need for an electrician,” Gibson said, before describing, “It is literally Plug and Play.”

For more information, please visit kcdenergy.com/how-it-works.

About KDC Energy

KCD Energy Company brings you industrial heaters & systems with you in control. Easily placed where heat is needed the most, portable without re-wiring or the need for an electrician.

Contact Details:

2890 Route 112, Suite 2

Medford, NY 11763

United States

