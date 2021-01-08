Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.7.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Nadine Burke Harris, 45, of San Francisco, has been appointed Chair of the First 5 California Children and Families Commission. Burke Harris has served as Surgeon General of California since 2019. She was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Youth Wellness from 2011 to 2019 and Founder and Pediatric Medical Provider for Bayview Child Health Center from 2007 to 2019. She was Medical Director for Pediatric Health Parity Programs from 2005 to 2009, Clinical Instructor for the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco from 2005 to 2008 and Co-Instructor of Record for the Stanford University School of Medicine in 2003. Burke Harris was a Research Fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health from 2001 to 2002 and a Research Associate for the California Workforce Initiative of the Center for the Health Professions at the University of California, San Francisco in 2001. Burke Harris earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Davis School of Medicine and a Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Burke Harris is a Democrat.

Elsa Mendoza Jimenez, 45, of Salinas, has been appointed to the First 5 California Children and Families Commission. Mendoza Jimenez has been Director of Health Services for the County of Monterey since 2016. She held multiple positions for the County of Monterey from 2001 to 2016, including Assistant Director of Health, Management Analyst III, Health Program Coordinator, Senior Health Educator and Chronic Disease Prevention Coordinator. Mendoza Jimenez is a member of the National Association of County and City Health Officials. She earned a Master of Public Health degree from San Jose State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mendoza Jimenez is a Democrat.

Jacqueline Rangel, 37, of Azusa, has been appointed to the Health Professions Education Foundation Board of Trustees. Rangel has been Evaluation and Impact Manager for AltaMed Health Services since 2018, where she has served in several positions, including as Clinical Outcomes Analyst from 2017 to 2018 and Supervisor for Health Education and Wellness from 2016 to 2017. Rangel was an Evaluation Project Management Fellow for Kaiser Permanente Southern California Community Benefit from 2014 to 2016. She was Health Community Manager for GOOD Worldwide Inc. from 2013 to 2014 and Assistant Program Manager at California State University, Fullerton for Childhood Obesity, Physical Activity and Prader-Willi Syndrome Studies from 2011 to 2012. She was a Nutrition Educator for Network for a Healthy California in 2011 and a Wellness Assistant for the Exercise Science and Wellness Center at Mt. San Antonio College from 2003 to 2008. She is a member of the American Public Health Association and the American Evaluation Association. Rangel earned a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rangel is a Democrat.

Brenda Wright, 78, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Health Professions Education Foundation Board of Trustees. Wright was Senior Vice President for Corporate Philanthropy and Community Relations Leader for Wells Fargo from 2012 to 2020. She was Senior Vice President and Community Development Manager for the San Francisco Bay at Wells Fargo from 2001 to 2012 and Senior Vice President and Division Manager for Premier Banking for Wells Fargo from 1996 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wright is a Democrat.

Cinthia N. Flores, 33, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where she has served since 2020. Flores was a Staff Attorney at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights from 2017 to 2020. Flores served in several positions at the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center from 2015 to 2017, including Dream Resource Center Director and Central America Project Manager. Flores was an Associate at Holguin, Garfield, Martinez and Quinonez from 2015 to 2016. She is treasurer for Latinas Lead California, vice president for the Latina Lawyers Bar Association and a member of the Board of Directors for the UCLA Alumni Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,068. Flores is a Democrat.

Coby King, 60, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists, where he has served since 2013. King has been President and CEO at High Point Strategies since 2013. He was a Public Affairs Executive at Ek and Ek from 2012 to 2013, Senior Vice President for California Corporate and Public Affairs at MWW Group from 2008 to 2012 and President and CEO of Coby King Enterprises from 1999 to 2008. King was Vice President of Public Affairs at Rogers and Associates from 1997 to 1999 and an Attorney at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips from 1995 to 1997 and at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom from 1991 to 1993. He was Legal Counsel at the State Board of Equalization from 1993 to 1994. He is a member of the California Democratic Party Executive Board and the Sierra Club and is a vice chair of the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. King earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. King is a Democrat.

Erin M. Choi, 31, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors, where she has served since 2020. Choi has been Corporate Counsel at Sutter Health since 2020. She was Corporate Counsel at the California Dental Association from 2019 to 2020 and Senior Corporate Counsel at PowerSchool Group LLC from 2017 to 2019. She was an Attorney at Carr and Ferrell LLP from 2016 to 2017. Choi earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Choi is a Democrat.

Rex Hime, 72, of Loomis, has been reappointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 1996. Hime has been President and Chief Executive Officer at the California Business Properties Association since 1984. He was Senior Assistant to the Minority Caucus Chairman at the California State Assembly from 1983 to 1984 and held multiple positions at the California Commission for Economic Development from 1979 to 1983, including Executive Director and Deputy Director. Hime earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hime is a Republican.

Brian May, 67, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2020. May has been a Retired Annuitant at the California Department of Food and Agriculture since 2013. He was Vice President of Operations for Sacramento Republic FC from 2014 to 2019. May held multiple positions at the California Exposition and State Fair from 1989 to 2012, including Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager and Assistant to the General Manager. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. May is a Democrat.

Katarina V. Eleby, 32, of Signal Hill, has been reappointed to the Physical Therapy Board of California, where she has served since 2013. Eleby has been Manager of Inventory and Distribution at Savage Valley since 2020. She was a Contracts and Grants Associate at Community Partners from 2017 to 2019, a Manager of Programs and Operations at the African American Board Leadership Institute from 2012 to 2017 and a Sales Assistant at Salt & Pepper Sales from 2006 to 2012. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Nonprofit Management at Antioch University Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Eleby is a Democrat.

Alicia K. Rabena-Amen, 52, of Stockton, has been reappointed to the Physical Therapy Board of California, where she has served since 2014. Rabena-Amen has been Assistant Professor and Director of Clinical Education at the University of the Pacific since 2017, Physical Therapist at Infinity Care Services Home Health and Hospice since 2010 and Senior Physical Therapist at Kaiser South Sacramento since 1998. She was Adjunct Faculty at University of the Pacific from 2014 to 2017. Rabena-Amen was a Physical Therapist at Global Healthcare Human Services from 2013 to 2014 and at Lodi Memorial Hospital from 2008 to 2013. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, California Chapter. Rabena-Amen earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Arcadia University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rabena-Amen is a Democrat.

###