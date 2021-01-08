Clientron new Edge Computing POS Terminal meets Your Multitasking Businesses

Clientron's new Edge Computing POS is well-suited to the busy supermarket environment, and the PT2500 should be at the top of any store owner’s list of options.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the internet has been a major factor in the evolution of POS systems, facing the environment of big data analytics & AI automation leaping, we called the smart stores will require performing multiple tasks for quickly responding online/ offline commerce. From the customer’s perspective, it’s an encouraged user experience of seamless shopping while the POS system can consolidate and synchronize all areas of business needs. Clientron Corp., a global leading provider of POS, today introduces the new PT2500 model, an efficient POS hardware designed to meet the unique needs of retailers and hospitality operators.

* Powered by high-performance Intel® Gen.7 Kabylake core I processors, from Intel® Core™ i3-7100U 2.40 GHz, Intel® Core™ i5-7200U 3.10 GHz up to Intel® Core™ i7-7500U 3.50 GHz platforms
* Double-Data-Rate DDR 4 memory delivered 50% faster performance than DDR 3 memory
* A brighter 350 nits LCD panel gives 40% better viewing than the 250 nits in the market, good for use in the bar or fine dinning restaurant
* The easy SSD storage access design equipped with SATA III technology gives the data read-write speed 50% faster than last-gen SATA II interface
* Clientron unique system architecture creates a good balance from the cost-conscious to performance requirement in an affordable price position

* A wide selection of peripheral accessories can be installed on both sides
* Easy plug USB type A interface for easy expansion and fulfill unique needs
* VFD or 8" or 9.7" customer-facing display attachment for different customer interaction implementation
* Integrated 2D barcode scanner, the tailored made option can be installed either or both in the front or rear side, gives the extended ability for the trendy BYOD use cases.
* Embedded 260 mm/sec high-speed Clientron PRT650 thermal printer (SII® RP-D10 & EPSON® TM-m30 thermal printer compatible) in one unit stand out a neat retail space-saving yet high-efficiency business operation.

The economical PT2500 and PT POS series will be the automated touch point for you to choose the right specification, plus the different types of foot stand line-up selection will support to maximize your business from improving customer interactions, convenience and quick service.

About Clientron
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client, and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continue providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com .

Hazel Yang
Clientron Corp.
+886 2 2798 7068
email us here

Contact
