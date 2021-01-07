Central African Republic : Technical Assistance Report-Governance Diagnostic Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
Publication Date:
January 7, 2021
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The gradual return to peace in the Central African Republic (CAR) promises stronger and more equitable growth. Nonetheless, the country faces serious constraints with a security situation that remains vulnerable and an economy in the throes of reconstruction, including in terms of the government’s administrative capacities. These constraints are reflected in problems of governance and greater vulnerability to corruption, and they find a favorable breeding ground in the country’s weak capacities and result in resource allocations and uses that are sometimes inadequate. The authorities are aware of these weaknesses, and they have emphasized a national strategy to fight corruption, and more generally, to improve governance as a factor of development.
Series:
Country Report No. 2021/005
Frequency:
regular
English
Publication Date:
January 7, 2021
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513566139/1934-7685
Stock No:
1CAFEA2021001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
54