R3i Ventures Launches the House of DeepTech to transform global industries

Henry Wong, Chief EIR of the House of DeepTech and R3i Venture Partner House of DeepTech Logo - Accelerate Impact R3i Ventures Backdrop

The House of DeepTech connects deeptech visionaries with the talent, know-how, and access to capital to scale breakthrough scientific innovation for impact.

In a global pandemic, there is no need to be a Tourist VC. We have boots on the ground and are able to service and support the transaction, with companies ready-built for funding and scale.” — Henry Wong, Chief Entrepreneur in Residence and R3i Venture Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, January 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its House of MedTech's launch, R3i Ventures has unveiled its no-equity pay-to-play House of DeepTech. A global technology-focused digital incubator , it has been designed for scaleups, innovation-hungry corporates and VCs, government trade agencies and academia, all seeking to accelerate export and IP commercialization. It provides a platform to co-venture, spin-off and scales deeptech companies backed by scientific and engineering research, with the potential to transform industries and societies. Cohorts will be run in themes, focusing on space and environment, industrial automation, public safety and cybersecurity, connectivity and computation, mobility, and smart cities.The House of DeepTech connects visionaries to the talent, know-how and access to capital to accelerate their impact. An expert team of Entrepreneurs in Residence provides personalized support to each company. It extends over three decades of experience and network in cross-border scientific commercialization and investment. R3i Ventures invites deeptech founders to supercharge their growth through connecting to its proprietary digital market access platform, via its incubation hubs in Singapore, Luxembourg and Silicon Valley. R3i's purpose-built DealDesk syndicates alumni into an ecosystem of smart capital and international non-dilutive funding pathways of up to 15 million euros. The team will cherry-pick robust deal flow for its new venture fund, R3i Capital. R3i is raising two evergreen impact funds to invest in its programs' alumni.Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Silicon Valley venture capital veteran Henry Wong has signed up as Chief Entrepreneur in Residence of the House of DeepTech. Wong is co-curating the ecosystem that he believes is critical to founders surviving the VC Acid test and successfully scaling their companies. "Deeptech companies often have high information asymmetries, require regulatory certifications, and take longer to scale. "Accelerators are typically 60 to 90 days in length, which is too short for deep technologies", asserts Wong. "Incubators are essential if we want to achieve tangible industry transformations, smart funding, new partnerships and distribution, and product roadmap outcomes," Wong adds. Wong spent 38 years in Silicon Valley cutting deals across borders. He was three times an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist and five times a serial-entrepreneur in his own right. He also exited dozens of companies with double-digit IRR, as Managing Partner of Garage Tech Ventures and Diamond Tech Ventures.R3i General Partner Leesa Soulodre notes that R3i has "established an elite international scientific and technical bench for our deeptech founders. We have forged funding, corporate and research institution pathways, and built a proprietary Compass platform and F4S partnership. When combined, this allows our founders to engage with intent, friction-free into new markets, despite the travel constraints of COVID19." Soulodre also sees cost advantages to R3i's approach: "With Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe's lower cost bases, our companies can scale and succeed more reliably with longer runways, less dilution, substantial public dollar support, and an excellent ecosystem, with the deep 'guanxi' in which to thrive."The House of Deeptech offers growth-focused founders, a personalized 12-week no-equity pay-to-play "Land and Expand" immersion program. A 6-month incubation follows with a scaleup coaching program to accelerate exports. The "Land and Expand" immersion program is specifically tailored to soft-land companies into the region, without founders' needing to travel. Entrepreneurs can establish European R&D, manufacturing or export operations, hire early talent, and accelerate their sales and distribution remotely. "Land and Expand" offers founders millions in tech perks and direct pathways to specialized R&D partners and research institutes. A network of international expert mentors and strategic partners supports rapid market access and regulatory support. R3i's deal desk provides access to syndicated foreign direct investment and pathways to 15M euros in non-dilutive grants.A primary focus of R3i is on its people, as it's the team that broadly defines scaleup success. Founders leverage Fingerprint for Success (F4S), an HR award-winning, world's first AI coaching and people analytics platform, that is proven to predict 90%-100% of startup success. A personalized scaleup coaching program leverages the entrepreneurs 48 intrinsic motivations to support them in delivering entrepreneurial and scaleup success. It helps founders to understand the work style of their remote teams and optimize People-Project Fit. F4S is also a central component of R3i's own learning and development strategy. It serves as a critical tool in its talent acquisition, team architecting, and high-performance coaching.The House of DeepTech program aims to create 120 new jobs per year, contributing to its ecosystems' labour workforce up-skilling and inclusivity. It seeks to drive equal opportunities across its smart city ecosystems. R3i's annual impact report will measure the program's societal and economic outcomes.The R3i team has helped hundreds of accelerators internationally and invested and exited deeptech companies globally. R3i team members hold track records of delivering millions in venture capital and research funding for deeptech commercialization. The R3i team has a long track record as serial entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, research scientists, tech transfer officers, and supporting deeptech scale-ups across borders. The founding team is composed of serial entrepreneurs, research scientists, industry experts, and venture capitalists.One founder benefiting from R3i's prowess is IAG Firemark alumnus Theo Nasser, CEO and co-founder of Right-Hand Cybersecurity. "Leesa and her R3i team played a huge role in Right-Hand's go to market strategy in Southeast Asia, by strengthening our existing cyber assurance capabilities for InsurTech and rapidly expanding our sales efforts into new industries. They provided accelerated market access through top-down entry into new market segments and channels. They gave critical feedback on the product, operations, funding and exit pathways. After working with the R3i team, we are confident to pursue our global scale."The House of DeepTech provides an exclusive co-venturing, procurement outsourcing, and open innovation partner platform for corporates and family offices seeking digital transformation and innovation pathways for their legacy businesses. It invites family offices, academia, industry, venture capitalists, and FDI and export-focused Government Trade agencies, to partner with R3i and the House of DeepTech.Applications for the 2021 House of DeepTech Program are open from now through January 31, 2021, at F6s.com . For approved applicants, the program begins on March 15, 2021.

R3i leverages the HR award winning Fingerprint for Success analytics and coaching platform to empower its DeepTech Founders for scale-up success.