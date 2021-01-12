Aarna Networks Featured on the 2020 CRN® Edge Computing 100 List
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, an innovative open source software company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Aarna Networks to its first ever 2020 Edge Computing 100 list. This new list, selected by a panel of respected CRN® editors, recognizes leading vendors whose technology in areas such as Infrastructure and Cloud; 5G, IoT and Edge Services; Software, and Security provide the building blocks channel partners need to build next-generation intelligent edge solutions that bring data collection and processing closer to users.
The Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) product orchestrates, manages, and automates 5G networks and edge computing applications, providing users with a zero-touch experience. The groundbreaking product is vendor neutral, easy-to-use, and built for a cloud native ecosystem. In addition to these key attributes, Aarna Networks is preparing to launch AMCOP 2.0 in early 2021, and the company’s continued innovation and dedication to customer needs was also considered in naming Aarna Networks to the 2020 CRN Edge Computing 100 List.
“Increasing data collection and processing power at the edge is the foundation needed to create intelligent systems, enabling companies to improve efficiency and productivity and work smarter,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Edge Computing 100 list identifies leaders in edge computing who empower partners to deliver reliable and innovative solutions that maximize data analytics, performance and security for their customers.”
“The anticipated explosion of edge sites, the number of cloud native network functions (CNF) and cloud native applications (CNA), and the dynamic nature of the edge will put severe stress on the management plane,” said Amar Kapadia Co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks. “Our AMCOP product uniquely solves this problem. Having our efforts recognized by such a prestigious organization is a great honor.”
The 2020 Edge Computing 100 list will be featured in a special December 2020 issue of CRN® and online at www.crn.com/edge100. For more information about Aarna Networks and AMCOP, please visit www.aarnanetworks.com.
Martina Corona
