Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,627 in the last 365 days.

Senator Anthony H. Williams’ Statement on Colleague’s Actions at U.S. Capitol

capitol protest

PHILADELPHIA, January 7, 2021 − State Senator Anthony H. Williams released the following statement today regarding the involvement of state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) in the events that took place yesterday at the U.S. Capitol:

“I share the grave concerns raised by many Pennsylvanians about Senator Doug Mastriano’s involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“From social media reports, both before and during the event, it appears that Mastriano was involved in the planning and executing of this insurrection.

“Unless he can prove otherwise, the Senate should move quickly to expel Doug Mastriano from this body, as his actions have proven him unfit to serve the citizens of this Commonwealth.”

###

You just read:

Senator Anthony H. Williams’ Statement on Colleague’s Actions at U.S. Capitol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.