Senator Anthony H. Williams’ Statement on Colleague’s Actions at U.S. Capitol

PHILADELPHIA, January 7, 2021 − State Senator Anthony H. Williams released the following statement today regarding the involvement of state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) in the events that took place yesterday at the U.S. Capitol:

“I share the grave concerns raised by many Pennsylvanians about Senator Doug Mastriano’s involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“From social media reports, both before and during the event, it appears that Mastriano was involved in the planning and executing of this insurrection.

“Unless he can prove otherwise, the Senate should move quickly to expel Doug Mastriano from this body, as his actions have proven him unfit to serve the citizens of this Commonwealth.”

###