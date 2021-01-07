Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Brewster should have been seated

While the eyes of the nation narrowed on Georgia, Republican senators in Pennsylvania snatched the session from the state’s lieutenant governor and blocked the swearing-in Tuesday of a duly-elected Democratic senator in what amounts to an insurrection that threatens American democracy and rule of law.

Despite state certification of the re-election of Sen. Jim Brewster of McKeesport, the Pennsylvania Senate refused Tuesday to swear him in with the other contestants who had won election.

All because of a federal court challenge by his electoral opponent in the razor-thin race.

