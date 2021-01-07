Sen. Brewster should have been seated

While the eyes of the nation narrowed on Georgia, Republican senators in Pennsylvania snatched the session from the state’s lieutenant governor and blocked the swearing-in Tuesday of a duly-elected Democratic senator in what amounts to an insurrection that threatens American democracy and rule of law.

Despite state certification of the re-election of Sen. Jim Brewster of McKeesport, the Pennsylvania Senate refused Tuesday to swear him in with the other contestants who had won election.

All because of a federal court challenge by his electoral opponent in the razor-thin race.

